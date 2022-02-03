3A Girls Bowling: Kelso’s Strehle takes second at State

UNIVERSITY PLACE — All season long, Kelso junior Emily Strehle has been the anchor for the Hilanders’ girls bowling team and she showed why on Thursday as Strehle finished second at the Class 3A State Bowling Tournament at Narrows Plaza Bowl.

Strehle bowled four rounds on the day, finishing with a combined score of 765. Strehle was just 16 pins shy the top spot as Prairie’s Lilly Bash won the title with a score of 781.

Strehle began the day with a 196 and followed up with a 171. After a bit of a break, she finished off with a 189 and a 209 to lock down second place by just five pins.

Strehle was Kelso’s top bowler all season, posting consistently high scores throughout the year.

“She as whole has been fantastic,” Kelso coach Justin Fugleburg said. “She averaged 198 for the whole season, which as an anchor bowler is more than you could ask for.”

Strehle posted a top series score of 492 this season, with her best single game score coming in at 277. During her 277, Strehle opened with a spare and followed with nine strikes through the remainder of the game.

Strehle also got off to a perfect start in a separate match this season, kicking off a game with nine consecutive strikes before leaving a split in the 10th frame on her way to tallying a 266.

Strehle takes some stress off of Fugleburg as she already knows a thing or two about knocking down pins.

“Her knowledge of the game certainly makes coaching her just that much easier,” Fugleburg said. “She figures most of the things out on her own, but we work together to figure out the more difficult bits.”

Strehle’s skills translate to lanes at multiple different bowling alleys while reading oil patterns.

“I think what impresses me most with her is just her ability to work through the lane breakdowns to always be competitive,” Fugleburg said. “Even when a bad decision gets made or a bad break gets made, nothing deters her.

Fugleburg was already familiar with the Strehle name before taking the coaching job at Kelso. Strehle’s grandfather, Norm Strehle, coached Fugleburg himself when he was in school.

“It’s just kind of one of those fun little full circle situations,” he said.

Strehle had her late grandfather with her today as well, marking his initials on her knee before hitting the lanes.

There’s only one place for Strehle to climb next season as she returns for her senior year, and Fugleburg thinks she has all the tools to win a State Title as she puts more work in between now and then.

“The big thing that we’ve been trying to focus on all year, not even just with her but truly the whole team, is just trusting your body mechanics,” Fugleburg said. “Sometimes she tries to take control as opposed to just trusting herself and her ball.”

