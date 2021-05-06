3A Bowling: Kelso leaves too many standing against Battle Ground

The Hilanders rollers couldn’t quite keep up with Battle Ground on Wednesday, falling 2004-1836 in a 3A bowling matchup.

Kelso’s Emily Strehle led all bowlers with a score of 615 over three games. She also had the day’s single game high score of 244. Zoie Rodman turned in a cumulative score of 469 and Lindsay Walker added 449 points for Kelso. Cassie Wray finished the scoring for the Hilanders with a total of 303.

Battle Ground put up a more even effort in order to get over on Kelso. Delayne Demonson led the charge for the Tigers with a total of 611. Gracie Beagle added 524 points in the win, Sydney Wheaton finished on 489 and Mazlyn Grimes put down 380 points worth of pins.

