3A Bowling: Kelso leaves too many standing against Battle Ground
3A Bowling: Kelso leaves too many standing against Battle Ground

Behind the pins

Bowling pins sit lined up and ready for bowlers at Triangle Bowl back in September.

 McKenna Morin

The Hilanders rollers couldn’t quite keep up with Battle Ground on Wednesday, falling 2004-1836 in a 3A bowling matchup.

Kelso’s Emily Strehle led all bowlers with a score of 615 over three games. She also had the day’s single game high score of 244. Zoie Rodman turned in a cumulative score of 469 and Lindsay Walker added 449 points for Kelso. Cassie Wray finished the scoring for the Hilanders with a total of 303.

Battle Ground put up a more even effort in order to get over on Kelso. Delayne Demonson led the charge for the Tigers with a total of 611. Gracie Beagle added 524 points in the win, Sydney Wheaton finished on 489 and Mazlyn Grimes put down 380 points worth of pins.

Tags

