3A Bowling: Kelso beats out Prairie

The Kelso girls bowling team rode a big match from Emily Strehle and depth from the rest of its lineup, beating Prairie 1,582-1,343 at Triangle Bowl on Monday.

Strehle rolled a 194 in the first individual game and a 195 in the second — by far the two highest individual rounds of any bowler in the match — to lead the Hilanders with a total score of 389.

Prairie stacked the next two individual places, but then the finishes went all Kelso’s way. Lindsay Walker turned in a total score of 262, Cassey Wray finished at 230, Lydda Aguilar rolled a 210, and Kai Patton rounded out the lineup at 185 — and all four finished ahead of Prairie’s third-best score.

In the first Baker game, the Hilanders rolled four strikes en route to a 170-132 win. They cooled off a bit in the second, but still won 136-109.

Kelso will be back in action Wednesday, facing Battle Ground on the road.

