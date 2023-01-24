3A/4A High School Bowling: Kelso survives 'sticky approach' against Union

VANCOUVER — Kelso came away from Big Al’s on Monday with a win and feeling like it needed a reset after locking down a 1589-1291 decision over Union in 3A/4A GSHL bowling action.

“We were able to secure a win, but lane conditions, lane breakdowns, and sticky approaches were a factor today,” Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said. “Everyone on the team struggled at one point dealing with these things.”

Emily Strehle paced the Hilanders with a high round of 201 in the first game and a series score of 349. Lindsay Walker backed up her teammate with a series score of 270 that included a round of 162 in the first game.

”With a comfortable lead through the match, we took opportunities to work through these struggles and improve different aspects of each bowler’s game,” Fugleberg.

Maddy Wood added a season-high score of 152 for Kelso in Game 2.

April Paulat led Union with a series score of 290.

Kelso (10-7) will round out its regular season on Wednesday against Camas back at Big Al’s. The district tournament will take place on Friday in Vancouver.