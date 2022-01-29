3A/4A Girls Bowling: Strehle wins Districts, Kelso sending two girls to State

VANCOUVER — The Kelso girls bowling squad missed out on a team berth to State by 47 pins on Friday at the 3A/4A District IV tournament.

Two girls from K-Town still managed to punch their ticket to the State tournament next weekend at Narrows Lanes in University Place by taking care of business in the individual rounds.

Emily Strehle won the individual District title with a 605 score in the three game series, boosting her final tally with a game-high score of 226 in her second game. Strehle edged Evergreen’s Kierra Wilcox by 10 pins. Soreya Novotny of Evergreen finished in third with a score of 581.

“It’s definitely energizing and it gets my adrenaline going,” Strehle told The Columbian. “It makes me really happy knowing that among a bunch of individuals I can bowl the best and make it to state.”

Lydda Aguilar finished in ninth place individually with a series score of 457.

In the Baker Games the Hilanders were neck and neck with Prairie for the final team berth to State, but couldn’t close the gap down the stretch.

“The main thing that killed us was spares,” Strehle told The Columbian.

