3A/4A Girls Bowling: Strehle starts hot, Kelso edges Battle Ground

Kelso’s Emily Strehle started on fire in Wednesday night’s 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League matchup with Battle Ground and rolled a season best score to help the Hilanders post their best number of the season and beat the Tigers 1,850-1,748.

Strehle was hitting her marks from the opening frame, stringing together nine strikes to open up her first game on her way to rolling a 266 after leaving the 10th on a split. Strehle followed that with a 211 in game to for her best series score of the year at 477. Strehle was the only bowler to break the 400 mark and bested the next closest opponent, Battle Ground’s Delayne Edmundson, by 127 pins.

Lindsay Walker rolled a 307 for the Hilander and posted a 171 for her best score in game two. Lydda Aguilar posted her best mark of the year with a 295 and rolled her a 151 in game two. Kai Patton finished with a 234, which was also her best of the season. Cassey Wray rounded out Kelso’s scoring with a 220.

Kelso has a local showdown with R.A. Long on Friday.

