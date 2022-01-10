3A/4A Girls Bowling: Strehle shines, Kelso falls to Skyview

Emily Strehle stood out from the competition in a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League bowling match on Monday, but her big night wasn’t enough as the Hilanders fell to the Storm 1,921-1,642.

Strehle led all bowlers with a series score of 417, besting Skyview’s Chloe Gregory by 61 pins for the best mark on the night. Strehle posted a 193 in game one and followed with a 224 to post the top two scores for all bowlers.

Lindsay Walker was next for the Hilanders with a 309, topping out with a 177 in her second game. Cassey Wray followed walker with a 261. Lydda Aguilar posted a 214 and Kai Patton rounded out the scoring with a 175.

Kelso already found itself in a sizable hole heading into the Baker games and that hole got even bigger as the Storm took both games and went home with the win.

Kelso was back in action to take on Mark Morris at the Triangle Bowl on Tuesday.

