3A/4A Bowling

3A/4A Bowling: Strehle's turkey helps Kelso past Union

Behind the pins

Bowling pins sit lined up and ready for bowlers at Triangle Bowl in September, 2020.

 McKenna Morin

Emily Stehle was on fire at Triangle Bowl on Monday night as she willed the Hilanders to a 1,632-1561 win over Union.

Strehle rolled a turkey in her opening game as she posted a 181, which tied the best score from any other bowler on Monday. Then she got even better in the second game, rolling a four-bagger and another turkey on her way to a 233. Overall, Strehle scored a 414 in her two games, which put her 97 pins ahead of the next best score.

After Strehle was Lindsay Walker, who picked up two 3-10 spares on the match, one in each game as she tallied scores of 126 and 157 to score 283. Cassey Wray rolled a combined 221 for the Hilanders, followed by Lydda Aguilar with 216 and Kai Patton with 201.

Kelso also took home wins in both Baker games, downing the Titans 161-139 and 136-102.

Kelso (5-2) will be back at home against Camas on Wednesday.

