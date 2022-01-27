3A/4A Bowling: Strehle near perfect, Kelso crashes Camas’ party

VANCOUVER — The Kelso pin punchers traveled to Big Al’s bowling alley Wednesday and earned a 1769-1569 win over Camas in 3A/4A girls bowling action.

The Hilanders took both of the individual rounds thanks to a strong team effort. Emily Strehle set the expectation with a combined score of 492. In her second game Strehle started off with a spare before cashing in nine straight strikes to finish on 277. For the season Strehle averaged a score of 198.

Kai Patton wound up with a personal-best score of 280 on the day with twin games of 140. Cassey Wray added 258 points in the win. Lindsay Walker was next with a combined score of 256 and Lydda Aguilar finished on 217.

Camas was paced by Cassie Templer. She rolled a 192 in the first game and finished on 310 when combining scores.

Kelso won the first Baker Game 139-128 before allowing their host some crumbs in the second team round once the outcome of the match was no longer in doubt.

Kelso finishes the regular season with a team record of 11-7. The Hilanders were set to be back in action beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday at Hazel Dell Lanes for the 3A/4A District IV tournament.

