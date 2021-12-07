 Skip to main content
3A/4A Bowling

3A/4A Bowling: Strehle leads Kelso past Union

Emily Stehle was on fire at Triangle Bowl on Monday night as she willed the Hilanders to a 1,632-1561 win over Union.

Strehle rolled a turkey in her opening game as she posted a 181, which tied the best score from any other bowler on Monday. Then she got even better in the second game, rolling a four-bagger and another turkey on her way to a 233. Overall, Strehle scored a 414 in her two games, which put her 97 pins ahead of the next best score.

After Strehle was Lindsay Walker, who picked up two 3-10 spares on the match, one in each game as she tallied scores of 126 and 157 to score 283. Cassey Wray rolled a combined 221 for the Hilanders, followed by Lydda Aguilar with 216 and Kai Patton with 201.

Kelso also took home wins in both Baker games, downing the Titans 161-139 and 136-102.

Kelso (5-2) will be back at home against Camas on Wednesday.

