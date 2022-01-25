3A/4A Bowling: Kelso breaks up Union’s bunch

VANCOUVER — The Kelso girls bowling team took their talents south to Big Al’s bowling alley Monday and came home with a 1711-1498 win over Union in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League league action.

Kelso started hot and won everything but the final Baker Game when the outcome was no longer in doubt.

Emily Strehle led the Kelso rollers with a combined score of 344, including a game-high post of 194 in her second game. Lindsay Walker also broke the 300 barrier for Kelso with a combo score of 301.

Lydda Aguilar backed up her teammates with a series score of 292 and Cassey Wray finished on 264 after two games.

Kai Patton set the winning baseline for Kelso with a series score of 248. Patton rolled a personal best round of 148 in her first game.

Kelso took the first Baker Game 138-107 before letting the Titans have a 130-124 win in the final Baker Game as a going away present of sorts.

Elsie McKague led Union with a series score of 300. Isabella Flores finished the day on 297.

Kelso (10-7) is scheduled to take on Camas at Big Al’s on Wednesday.

