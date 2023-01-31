3A/2A High School Bowling State Preview: Kelso, Mark Morris and R.A. Long bowlers ready to roll for trophies

Local bowlers from R.A. Long, Mark Morris and Kelso qualified for the WIAA's 2A and 3A State bowling championships beginning Wednesday at Bowlero in Tukwila.

R.A. Long qualified as a team by virtue of a second place finish in the district match last Wednesday. It also qualified three girls for the individual championship with senior Ava Rodman (594 series in the three games at districts), sophomore Lily Mattison (564) and sophomore Jade Walters (558) all making the trip with medals on their minds.

The Monarchs are sending senior Mahalia Perkins who placed sixth as an individual at Districts with a 586 series.

The four local bowlers will be competing alongside 26 other individuals for the State championship including 2A District IV champion Piper Chalmers of W.F. West who bowled an outstanding 772 series to qualify.

On the 3A side, Kelso placed two individuals to State in Emily Strehle and Lindsay Walker. Strehle, last year's State runner-up, qualified by finishing second in Friday’s District match at Hazel Dell with a 554 series. Walker finished sixth with a 506 series to earn a trip to State in her first year on the team.

The individual state championship for both the 2A and 3A girls will be decided by the bowler who rolls the best combined total after six games. The 3A championship will be contested on Wednesday and the 2A bowlers will hit the lanes on Thursday.

On the team side, the combined scores of each team’s five varsity bowlers across six games and 14 baker games will win the State title. R.A. Long will compete as a team beginning Friday.