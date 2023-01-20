3A/2A High School Bowling: Kelso drops R.A. Long on senior night

R.A. Long and Kelso faced off in a non-league match at Triangle Bowl on Thursday where the two teams were able to celebrate senior night in a unique way: Both teams sent out six seniors for their varsity team with Kelso winning the one-off match 1,438-1,347 thanks to Emily Strehle’s 377 series.

Strehle, Kelso's senior with State championship ambitions, led the way with games of 192 and 185. For one day, though, the high scores were a sort of secondary concern for the ladies of the lanes.

“While we got the win today, it was more about celebrating and showcasing the seniors on both teams,” Kelso coach Justin Fugleberg said. “Both teams had a blast being able to have a match where they could all bowl together.”

The two teams agreed to nix the baker games in exchange for a sixth senior bowler in the lineup.

Charlene Smith led the Jills with a 274 series. She took a game to heat up. notching a round of 163 in Game 2. Despite her efforts, Kelso won Game 1 755-685 and Game 2 683-662. Smith just missed a spare in her final frame which could have made things even tighter in the nightcap.

“It was so great to be able to have a full set of six seniors on both teams be able to letter and compete against one another on senior night for both schools,” R.A. Long coach Shane Berridge said. “Charlene Smith and Evelyn Most threw the ball really well in their final high school matches."

In addition to Strehle, Kelso saw feel good performances from Bre Foster and Maddy Wood who turned in series scores of 244 and 231 respectively. Foster posted a tally of 135 in Game 1.

That left the typical Lumberjills’ varsity five – Ava Rodman, Jade Walters, Hailey Wright, Lily Mattison and Destiny Ramirez – bowling on the JV side, or sitting out as Rodman did, to stay fresh ahead of the 2A District IV championships on Wednesday in Olympia.

Kelso returns to the lanes for a match against Union on Monday at Big Al’s in Vancouver before competing in the 3A District IV championships on Jan. 27 at Hazel Dell Lanes in Vancouver.