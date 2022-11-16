2A High School Girls Bowling: R.A. Long uses baker games to comeback against Mark Morris

R.A. Long bowled its best baker games of the young season in completing a 102-point comeback against rival Mark Morris to eke out a win by a final score of 1,839 to 1,814 on Wednesday at Triangle Bowl.

With Ava Rodman anchoring the first baker game at the end of the match the Lumberjills bowled a 224 as Rodman closed with perfection, bowling a turkey. In fact, the Lumberjills' last five rolls in the game were all strikes.

“I think I really pulled through there,” Rodman said. “I was consistent with my shots in that frame.”

R.A. Long took the first baker game 224-159 which closed the deficit against Mark Morris to just five points. That charge by the Jills put the pressure squarely on the shoulders (and right arms) of the Monarchs’ bowlers who were well aware of their recent struggles against R.A. Long.

And while the Jills didn’t quite match their first baker game performance in the second round, they still came out on top 178-148 to win the overall match by 25 points.

“Matches like that will take years off your life,” R.A. Long head coach Shane Berridge joked.

Berridge was pleased to see his team use a baker game to secure a come-from-behind victory after poor baker game performances cost them a win against Columbia River.

“It’s good for them to (overcome) adversity,” Berridge added. “They bowl from ahead a lot so it’s really nice to see how they react when they’re down like that. That really helps their confidence.”

Mark Morris opened up a lead after the first game by a score of 775-673. Senior Mahalia Perkins bowled a 212. She started slow but came on strong to close the frame with four strikes in a row, with a pair of spares for good measure.

“I just try to relax as much as possible and not get in my head about things,” Perkins said. “I just want to have fun. That’s what bowling is all about.”

Perkins was supported by her sister Alex Perkins who bowled a 161 in the first game. The Monarchs’ other key senior, Brooklynn Dillinger, who was a State qualifier in 2021 along with Mahalia Perkins, was not at her best with a 148 in the first game.

In the second game of the match, R.A. Long bowled more to its capabilities with a 764 combined total. Rodman followed her 162 first game with a 172 score. Meanwhile, Hailey Wright bowled a 165, sophomore Jade Walters notched a 147 and Charlene Smith improved 24 points from her first game to enable the Jills to close the gap on the Monarchs.

Entering the baker games, the score was 1,507-1,437 in favor of the Monarchs. The 65-point edge in the first baker game brought the Jills within five points.

Walters, who bowled a combined match score of 305, second best for the Jills on the day, tailed off towards the end of her game and into the bakers when her wrist started to bother her. Afterward, she lamented some early missed spares.

“I missed five or six spares,” Walters said. “It was just some bad shots at the end. Definitely a rough game.”

As Walters tried to recover in game two, Mark Morris fell off its pace by 43 points from game one with a combined score of 732. Only Adyson Baxter and Dillinger were able to improve upon their first games, and they did so by a combined three points. The Monarchs’ leaders from game one – Mahalia and Alex Perkins – fell off by more than 20 points apiece in game two and it cost the Monarchs in the end.

“Oh that baker game killed us,” said Mark Morris head coach Shawna Petersen. “Some of that stress when you’re stepping up to varsity makes a big difference, so they get more tense and rolling against R.A. Long is always one of our hardest games… It’s stressful for the girls.”

Mark Morris bowled without one of its senior leaders in Madison Mauck on Wednesday. Mauck is out for a couple weeks with a wrist injury. Ainsley Hayes stepped up in her place and bowled a series of 150.

"We were only up by five in that last Baker Game, so they knew it,” Petersen added. “And they knew they had to bowl really strong and it just affected them. Experience makes a big difference.”

R.A. Long improved to 3-1 on the season and was set to return to Triangle Bowl on Thursday to take on Hudson’s Bay. Mark Morris (0-3) will host Columbia River on Monday.