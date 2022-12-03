2A High School Bowling: Walter and Mattison help R.A. Long rough up Ridgefield

LONGVIEW — Sophomores Jade Walter and Lily Mattison helped drive R.A. Long to a strong performance against a depleted Ridgefield varsity side on Friday. Walter and Mattison each rolled a 349 series as the Lumberjills defeated Ridgefield by a score of 2,036-1,589 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League bowling contest at Triangle Bowl.

Mattison rolled the best game of the match with a 208-pin Game 1. Her teammate Destiny Ramirez followed her with a 197-pin first game as the Jills opened up a 883-634 advantage over the Spudders.

Walter did the opposite to Mattison, starting a little more slowly with a 156-pin first game that she followed with a 37-pin improvement to post a 193 in Game 2. Jills senior leader Ava Rodman bowled a 344 series with games of 175 and 169.

All five R.A. Long varsity bowlers rolled series scores of at least 315 pins over the two games and brought that consistent bowling into the baker games, which the Jills won 177-102 and 170-146.

“The girls all bowled really well today,” R.A. Long head coach Shane Berridge said. “We’ve been super lucky to not have any varsity girls missing due to the flu bug that has been going around. Some other teams are really struggling with it like Ridgefield was today, using two of the five varsity bowlers they played against us last match.”

Ridgefield got a 207-pin second game from Maddi Smith but not much else. Smith finished with a 333 series and the other four Spudders' bowlers all finished shy of the 300 mark.

“We have a huge matchup against River, who dealt us our only loss to open the season, on Tuesday and winning (today) helps with confidence going into that match," Berridge said.

R.A. Long and Columbia River meet up at Hazel Dell lanes on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.