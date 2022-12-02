2A High School Bowling: Shorthanded Monarchs falter against Hudson's Bay

Mark Morris returned one of its varsity bowlers to full strength, but was without two key seniors Thursday while falling to Hudson’s Bay 1,815-1,655 in 2A Greater St. Helens League action at Triangle Bowl.

The good news was that the Monarchs got senior Madison Mauck back from a wrist injury. After bowling just one game in Tuesday’s loss to Fort Vancouver, Mauck competed for the full contest against the Eagles and was back in form with a 334 series. Mauck's games were very consistent as she bowled a 165 in game 1 and followed it up with a 169 performance in Game 2 to lead the Monarchs.

Unfortunately Mauck’s return was brought in conjunction with the absence of Mark Morris’ two top seniors in Mahalia Perkins and Brooklynn Dillinger. The Monarchs clearly missed the consistency of their top two bowlers as the team failed to match its season average.

In the place of Perkins and Dillinger, the Monarchs elevated Abby Dominguez and Adyson Baxter from junior varsity. Dominguez rolled a 291 series with a 155-pin game to open and then dropped off by 19 pins in Game 2. Baxter rolled a 112 in Game 1 and 131 in the do-over. Alex Perkins was slightly off her game as well, rolling a 266 series with a 24-pin drop off in her second game.

MJ Westmoreland carried the Eagles’ varsity with a 391 series which featured a 35-pin improvement over her score of 178 in the first game.

The two teams split the baker games with Hudson’s Bay winning the first 167-146, and Mark Morris taking the final frames by a score of 152-130.

Mark Morris will rematch Hudson’s Bay at Hazel Dell on Wednesday.