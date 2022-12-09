2A High School Bowling Roundup: Wright leads R.A. Long in defeat of Fort Vancouver

Hailey Wright led a strong showing from R.A. Long with a 458 series to defeat Fort Vancouver 2,113-1,846 at Triangle Bowl on Thursday.

Wright posted her best match of the season with games of 245 and 213 to lead the Lumberjills.

“Hailey Wright started the day with a strike and spare and just never really looked back,” R.A. Long coach Shane Berridge said. “She threw the ball really great across two games and finished with our highest two game total of the year. Jade, Ava and Lily all finished in the 350 range in support.”

The Jills’ varsity featured four bowlers who topped 340 pins. Senior Ava Rodman turned in a 363 series with a 200-pin performance in Game 1 as R.A. Long built a 896-749 advantage after the first game against Fort Vancouver.

Jade Walter bowled a 354 series with a 199-pin effort in Game 2. Sophomore Lily Mattison also topped 190 in the second game with a 197-pin effort to finish her day with a 347 series and give the Jills a 895-775 win in the second game.

The two baker games were extremely close. The Jills took the first game 165-163, but lost the second 159-157.

Fort Vancouver had three bowlers top 300 for the match. Erin Narvasa led the way with a 363 series and her teammate Lia Harris bowled a 354 series.

“It’s always great to bounce back from a tough loss with a really nice score and a win,” Berridge stated. “Fort is extremely well coached and a great program top to bottom.”

R.A. Long rematches Mark Morris at Triangle Bowl on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

Mark Morris falls to Columbia River

The Monarchs had just two bowlers top 300 pins over its two games in a 2,093-1,741 loss to Columbia River on Thursday at Triangle Bowl.

Mahalia Perkins led the Monarchs with a 382 series. She had a 225-pin Game 1, but fell off by 68 pins in Game 2 for a 157. Sophomore Adyson Baxter placed second on the Monarchs with a 317 series after games of 145 and 172.

Mark Morris lost Game 1 962-724 and dropped Game 2 771-751 to the Rapids as several Monarchs bowled below their respective season averages.

Brooklyn Dillinger bowled a 291 series one day after bowling 347 against Hudson’s Bay. Alex Perkins was also off a bit with a 118-pin effort in Game 1 before improving to 158 in Game 2 for a 276 total.

Trailing 1,733-1,475 entering the baker games, the Monarchs struggled there as well. Columbia River won the first baker game 177-127, and then took the second 183-139.

Mark Morris returns to the lanes on Tuesday at Triangle Bowl when it takes on rival R.A. Long.