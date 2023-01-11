2A High School Bowling: Rodman rocks, R.A. Long rolls Ridgefield

VANCOUVER — Behind the stalwart rolling of senior Ava Rodman, R.A. Long dispatched Ridgefield 2,092-1,668 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League contest at Hazel Dell Lanes, Tuesday.
Rodman bowled a 413 series with score of 212 in Game 2. She was on the mark from the outset as the Jills opened with a 840-628 win in Game 1 and topped it with an 888-761 win in Game 2.
"Ava Rodman shook off some weekend cobwebs and coasted to a nice series," RAL coach Shane Berridge said.
Lily Mattison supported the Jills efforts in Game 1 with a round of 178. Hailey Wright and Jade Walters bowled games of 174 and 170 respectively. Wright finished with a 354 series and Walters posted a 330 series. Mattison, meanwhile, finished Tuesday’s match with a combined score of 347.
“It was nice to have an away match for the first time in a month,” Berridge said. “The girls really wanted to win this match and next week’s against Bay so they can add another league title to the trophy case."
People are also reading…
After building a 329-point lead, the Jills split the baker games against the Spudders, taking Game 1 218-132 and falling in the second, 147-146.
Ridgefield was paced by Kate Moreland’s 315 series. Moreland rolled a 194-point game in Game 2. Natalie Brinestall was next with a 287 series buttressed by a 162 in Game 2.
R.A. Long will be back at Hazel Dell Lanes for a match with Hudson’s Bay on Jan. 18.