2A High School Bowling: Rodman rocks, R.A. Long rolls Ridgefield

VANCOUVER — Behind the stalwart rolling of senior Ava Rodman, R.A. Long dispatched Ridgefield 2,092-1,668 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League contest at Hazel Dell Lanes, Tuesday.

Rodman bowled a 413 series with score of 212 in Game 2. She was on the mark from the outset as the Jills opened with a 840-628 win in Game 1 and topped it with an 888-761 win in Game 2.

"Ava Rodman shook off some weekend cobwebs and coasted to a nice series," RAL coach Shane Berridge said.

Lily Mattison supported the Jills efforts in Game 1 with a round of 178. Hailey Wright and Jade Walters bowled games of 174 and 170 respectively. Wright finished with a 354 series and Walters posted a 330 series. Mattison, meanwhile, finished Tuesday’s match with a combined score of 347.

“It was nice to have an away match for the first time in a month,” Berridge said. “The girls really wanted to win this match and next week’s against Bay so they can add another league title to the trophy case."

After building a 329-point lead, the Jills split the baker games against the Spudders, taking Game 1 218-132 and falling in the second, 147-146.

Ridgefield was paced by Kate Moreland’s 315 series. Moreland rolled a 194-point game in Game 2. Natalie Brinestall was next with a 287 series buttressed by a 162 in Game 2.

R.A. Long will be back at Hazel Dell Lanes for a match with Hudson’s Bay on Jan. 18.