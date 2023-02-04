TUKWILA — R.A. Long senior Ava Rodman adjusted well to the Bowlero lanes early en route to a six-game series total of 1,125 which resulted in a fifth-place medal at the 1A/2A State Championship at Bowlero in Tukwila, Friday.

R.A. Long placed its four State-qualified bowlers inside the top-20 as sophomore Jade Walters finished 10th with a series total of 1,067, sophomore Lily Mattison placed 17th with a 1,001 series and Hailey Wright followed in 18th with a 970 series.

Rodman took a game to find her stride as she started with a 163 in Game 1, then followed with games of 212, 152, 197, 220 and a 181 in Game 6 to close her day.

The Lumberjills returned to the lanes to finish up the team competition on Saturday.

Mark Morris sent senior Mahalia Perkins. She finished in 14th place with a 1,023 series. Perkins rolled games of 183, 160, 122, 196, 193 and 169, definitely peaking over the second three-game stretch.