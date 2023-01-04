2A High School Bowling: R.A. Long topples Mark Morris for season sweep

R.A. Long and Mark Morris met for a third time this season, Tuesday, at Triangle Bowl with the Lumberjills remaining undefeated against their cross-town rival. The Jills picked up a 2,236-1,913 win over Mark Morris, not quite able to reach the lofty 2,300 perch it did in the teams’ last meeting in mid-December, but a strong team performance nevertheless.

Jade Walters paced the Jills with a 436 series including games of 237 (a season’s best) and 199. Behind her, the Jills’ other four varsity bowlers – Hailey Wright (341), Destiny Ramirez (363), Lily Mattison (373) and Ava Rodman (379) – all topped 340 pins.

“Something about bowling (against) Mark Morris just brings out the best in some of our girls,” Berridge noted. “Jade Walters is really rounding into form at a good time and Hailey and Ava continue to anchor us score wise,” R.A. Long coach Shane Berridge said.

R.A. Long won Game 1 983-826 and then took Game 2 909-789, building a 277-pin lead heading into the baker games.

Coach Berridge has been extremely impressed by the growth of Ramirez. The R.A. Long number five bowled a season’s best 208 in Game 1 and followed it up with a 155 in Game 2.

“She entered the season having bowled one or two varsity matches last year and looked to really be in a fight with a handful of other girls to be our fifth varsity member this year,” Berridge said of Ramirez. “She’s grown so much the last few months and has really distanced herself from the pack competitively. I can’t picture a varsity match without her at this point. She continues to show in big matches and the scores just continue to improve.”

Mark Morris offered a strong challenge behind the efforts of seniors Brooklynn Dillinger and Mahalia Perkins. Dillinger led the Monarchs with a 373 series and Perkins was next with a 350-pin performance. The two bowled one-two in Game 1, with Dillinger totaling 179 and Perkins 178.

The Monarchs also saw strong performances from Abby Dominguez, who bowled games of 174 and 151, and Alex Perkins who rolled games of 158 and 130. Adyson Baxter and Ainsley Hayes each rolled one game for the Monarchs against the Jills. Baxter shot 137 in Game 1 and Hayes rolled a 142 in Game 2.

The two teams split the baker games with R.A. Long winning Game 1, 193-134, and Mark Morris taking Game 2, 164-151.

R.A. Long will host Fort Vancouver at Triangle Bowl on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. while Mark Morris will look to rebound against Ridgefield on Friday at 3:15 p.m. at Triangle Bowl.