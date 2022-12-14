2A High School Bowling: R.A. Long rolls outstanding 2,303 defeat rival Mark Morris

With friends and family packing the available standing-room space throughout the alley at Triangle Lanes on Tuesday and the Lumberjills cheer squad in attendance, the Mark Morris and R.A. Long girls varsity bowling teams put on a show.

Hailey Wright, Jade Walter and Ava Rodman each bowled a 400 series to lift R.A. Long to a 2,303-2,024 win over the Monarchs for the second time this season. Mark Morris senior Mahalia Perkins also topped 400, bowling a 406 series headlined by a 214 in Game 2 in the loss.

Wright, meanwhile, bowled games of 210 and 214 to lead the Jills which posted their best team total of the season. Walter finished with a 417 series via games of 192 and 225, while the senior Rodman anchored with a 406 series on the back of a 228-pin effort in the opening game.

“R.A Long had its best match in years,” RAL coach Shane Berridge said. “You don’t see a lot of 2,300-plus scores at this level and the girls’ 2,303 is the first I’ve seen from any team in the league since I started four years ago. And what a time to do it, against your rival.”

R.A. Long took Game 1 by a score of 990-890 and continued to build on its lead with a 953-811 win in Game 2. Ahead by a score of 1,943-1,701 entering the baker games, the Jills topped 2,300 pins after baker game scores of 158 and 202. The Monarchs countered with scores of 172 and 151 to earn a split.

“We generally bring out the best in each other,” Mark Morris coach Shawna Petersen said of the two teams.

Despite the loss, Mark Morris performed as well as it has all season. Sophomore Adyson Baxter bowled a 226 in Game 1, her season’s best and well above her average of 145 entering Tuesday’s match en route to a 351 series. Senior Brooklynn Dillinger was her consistent self, rolling a 182 and 192 over the two games for a 374 series.

Each of the R.A. Long bowlers topped 340 pins for the first time all season. Sophomore Lily Mattison posted games of 172 and 171 for a 343 series and Destiny Ramirez bowled games of 188 and 165 for a 353 series.

“All five girls threw the ball really well, three of them averaged over 200 and the other two above 170," Berridge said. "Hailey Wright took up where she left off last week with her fourth and five consecutive 200-plus games… Jade and Ava continue to anchor a team that just keeps getting better and better as the season progresses.”

R.A. Long hopes to carry its momentum into its next match against Columbia River at Triangle Bowl on Thursday.

Mark Morris hopes it can shrug the loss off while continuing to roll the ball well when it travels to face Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday at Hazel Dell Lanes at 3:15 p.m.