TUKWILA — After two long days of competition for the R.A. Long varsity bowlers, the team placed third at the state championships. The Lumberjills came in behind only the champions from W.F. West and fellow 2A GSHL rival Columbia River with a combined score of 7,362 between Friday and Saturday.

The Jills bowled six team games and then 14 baker games over a two-day period. R.A. Long's efforts stayed relatively consistent throughout the match. The team opened with an 808 in Game 1, then followed with games of 806, 902, 832, 819 and 869. In the baker games. The Lumberjills topped out at a season-best 268 in the 10th baker frame and posted a low of 116 in the second baker game.

“I’m really proud of all of the girls for really grinding out a long tournament and staying positive even after we fell off the pace at the end,” R.A. Long coach Shane Berridge said. “Third place is an amazing accomplishment and will be a great motivator for all five returning varsity bowlers.”

Over on the individual side, R.A. Long senior Ava Rodman adjusted well to the Bowlero lanes early en route to a six-game series total of 1,125 which resulted in a fifth-place medal at the 1A/2A State Championship at Bowlero in Tukwila, Friday.

R.A. Long placed its four State-qualified bowlers inside the top-20 as sophomore Jade Walters finished 10th with a series total of 1,067, sophomore Lily Mattison placed 17th with a 1,001 series and freshman Hailey Wright followed in 18th with a 970 series.

R.A. Long is excited for what the future holds as it returns all five varsity bowlers in 2023.

“We struggled a bit in the bakers games to get any real big scores going,” noted Berridge. “We were consistent, but didn’t really have a lot of big scores to allow us to keep pace. We’ll bring all five girls back and can’t wait to get started in next season already.”

Mark Morris sent senior Mahalia Perkins to the state tournament at Bowlero. She finished in 14th place in the individual competition with a 1,023 series.