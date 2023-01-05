2A High School Bowling: R.A. Long notches season sweep of Fort Vancouver

The Lumberjills remained on a roll, Thursday, with a 2236-1903 victory over Fort Vancouver in 2A Greater St. Helens League bowling action at Triangle Lanes.

Hailey Wright led R.A. Long to victory with a combined score of 466 that included a match-high tally of 246 in the second game.

Taryn Albrecht posted a series score of 353 to lead the Trappers.

“The girls continued their hot streak this afternoon to complete the season sweep of Fort,” RAL coach Shane Berridge. “Hailey Wright with 466 is the highest two game set we've had this year.”

Jade Walters put up 389 points for the Lumberjills, with a high score of 198 in Game 1. Ava Rodman finished on 357, Lily Mattison tallied 355 and Destiny Ramirez notched a series score of 332 to round out the R.A. Long scoring.

“Just another really balanced performance from the whole varsity team,” Berridge said. “ At one point in game two, they closed 23 frames in a row between the five girls.”

R.A. Long will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Ridgefield.