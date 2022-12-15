2A High School Bowling: R.A. Long earns redemption over Columbia River

For the second time in nine days, R.A. Long and Columbia River squared off on the lanes. This time around the 2A Greater St. Helens League tilt went down at Triangle Bowl, and this time R.A. Long emerged victorious, 1,977-1,890.

The Lumberjills redeemed themselves after seeing the Rapids come from behind last Tuesday at Hazel Dell Lanes with a win it earned by taking the second baker game 231-156.

Neither team was quite as hot collectively in the rematch but there were plenty of strong individual performances of note, Thursday.

Ava Rodman topped all bowlers with a 236-pin game in Game 1. She opened her game with six consecutive strikes. Rodman finished with a 380 series to lead the Lumberjills. Hailey Wright bowled a 370 series for the Jills with games of 184 and 186.

“Ava Rodman started hot with the first six strikes of Game 1 and Hailey Wright was our metronome today, really settling the pace with another two consistent games in the lead-off spot,” RAL coach Shane Berridge said.

Sophomores Jade Walter and Lily Mattison each topped 300 as well, with Walter posting a 324 series and Mattison 302. Both girls bowled a 178 in Game 1 for their top performance in the match.

R.A. Long took Game 1 891-783, dropped Game 2 797-739 which gave them a 50-pin lead, 1,630-1,580, entering the two baker games.

After a slow start in the first game in which it fell 150-133, the Jills rebounded with a stellar 214 in the second game to win by 54 pins (214-160) and hold on for the league win.

“All the girls struggled a little more today than they did Tuesday, but they showed a ton of mental toughness by grinding out a tough win with a big last baker game,” Berridge said. “River clipped us from behind last match with them on a 220 baker game and the girls wanted to return the favor.

R.A. Long is off for the holiday break. It faces Mark Morris on January 3 at Triangle Bowl at 3:15 p.m.