2A High School Bowling: R.A. Long drops opener to Columbia River

R.A. Long opened its bowling season with a 2,004 to 1,925 loss to Columbia River over two games at Triangle Bowl. Even in the loss, freshman Hailey Wright showed well in her debut for the Lumberjills.

Her solid consistency was apparent as she bowled a 194 in game one and 195 in game two to lead the Lumberjills with a combined score of 389.

"Really strong showing from freshman Hailey Wright," RAL coach Shane Berridge said. "(The) program will really benefit from scooping her up from Union."

Lily Mattison had the best game of the night for her R.A. Long, bowling a 206 in game one.

“This wasn’t a bad start to the season for us,” Berridge said. “We threw the ball well, but couldn’t come away with a win."

Berridge noted the growth of the R.A. Long program as 36 girls turned out to start this winter season compared to the 18 Jills who bowled for the team last year. Each girl on varsity bowled at least a 115 in each of the two games against the Rapids, ad four of the five Jills’ varsity bowlers finished with series scores over 325.

“We’ll work our tails off tomorrow to get our record back to even against Hudson’s Bay,” Berridge said.

R.A. Long will hit the road Wednesday to face Hudson’s Bay.