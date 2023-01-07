2A High School Bowling: Perkins leads Monarchs to rout over Ridgefield

Mahalia Perkins bowled her best series of the season to lead Mark Morris to a 2,031-1,747 win over Ridgefield, Friday at Triangle Bowl.

Perkins opened with a 235-point effort in Game 1 as the Monarchs earned a 854-685 win. She followed it up with a 181 in Game 2 for a 416 series. Adyson Baxter a 188 in her second game to net a 316 series for Mark Morris while Alex Perkins rolled a pair of strong games (175 and 158) to post a 333 series.

Mark Morris coach Shawna Petersen also introduced two new girls to the varsity team, Friday. The promotions could hardly have gone better. Lilly Lovingfoss made her varsity debut with a 207 in Game 2, and Grace Woolridge bowled 119 in her debut.

“Both girls have been rolling on JV this season, but have worked incredibly hard to improve their games,” Petersen said. “Lilly gave an incredible show shooting her highest game of the season.”

The Monarchs won Game 2 853-789, taking a 233-point lead into the two baker games where they earned 169-156 and 155-117 wins respectively.

Natalie Brownstein led Ridgefield with a 352 series at the Triangle Lanes, with a high score of 210 in Game 2. Kate Moreland was next with a 339 series.

Mark Morris hosts Columbia River at Triangle Bowl on Thursday.