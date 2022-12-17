2A High School Bowling: Perkins leads Mark Morris to win over Ridgefield

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris varsity bowling team maintained its hot recent run despite being without senior Brooklynn Dillinger, one of its key team members, with a 1,826-1,513 win over Ridgefield on Friday evening at Hazel Dell Lanes. The win followed on the heels of a 2,087-1,824 victory over Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday.

Monarchs’ senior Mahalia Perkins shined Friday with a 392 series. Perkins rolled a 205-pin game in Game 1 and followed it up with a 187-pin effort in Game 2. Alex Perkins, Sydney Nelson (standing in for the absent Dillinger) and Adyson Baxter each topped 130 pins in Game 1 as the Monarchs outrolled Ridgefield 722-677.

Mark Morris was even better in Game 2 as Baxter rolled a 182, improving by 45 pins over her first game, and both Abby Dominguez and Alex Perkins each improved upon their opening games by at least 20 pins with games of 139 and 158 respectively.

The Monarchs took Game 2 803-584, building a 264-point advantage heading into the baker games. Baxter finished her day with a 319 series and Alex Perkins rolled a 288 series.

The Monarchs won both baker games by scores of 153-127 and 148-125.

Ridgefield bowled much better in Game 1, than Game 2 as their team was fairly inconsistent, Friday. Natalie Brownstein rolled a 172-pin game in Game 1 for the Spudders best game of the day. She finished with a 291 series while Aiba Shibley had games of 157 and 148 for a 305 series which led the Spudders.

Mark Morris returns to the lanes on Tuesday when it takes on Kelso at Triangle Bowl at 3:15 p.m.