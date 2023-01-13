2A High School Bowling: Mark Morris lets Columbia River steal the show on senior night

Mark Morris struggled to find its best form on senior night at Triangle Bowl in a 2,093-1,882 loss to Columbia River, Thursday.

The Monarchs got strong games from seniors Mahalia Perkins and Brooklynn Dillinger who finished with series of 364 and 365, respectively, to lead the home team. Dillinger posted games of 184 and 181, while Perkins rolled a 175 in Game 1 and improved to 189 in Game 2.

Columbia River, though, proved too much to top. The Rapids won Game 1 decisively, 894-799 and then followed it up with a 883-807 win in Game 2 for a 171-point lead entering the baker games. It proved to be far too large a deficit for the Monarchs to crack in the bonus frames.

Kylee Jo Wisinski rolled a 455 series with a 253-point Game 1 to carry the Rapids. Columbia River also had a stellar match from Pax Marino who rolled games of 188 and 203 for a 391 series.

Mark Morris had an opportunity in the first baker game to cut into Columbia River’s lead drastically as the Rapids managed just 115 points in Game 1, but the Monarchs weren’t much better, winning the game by only two points. The Rapids rebounded well, winning Game 2 201-158.

“The bakers turned out to be our biggest area of struggle despite winning the first one,” MM coach Shawna Petersen said. “We struggled to find our lines, but the girls fought until the end.”

Alex Perkins bowled a 311 series for the Monarchs with a high score of 171 in Game 1. Abby Dominguez rolled a 290 and Adyson Baxter finished on 276 to round out the Monarchs varsity squad scores.

Mark Morris returns to the lanes on Tuesday when it meets Fort Vancouver at Hazel Dell Lanes.