2A High School Bowling: Mark Morris leaves Ridgefield in the gutter

VANCOUVER — All five of Mark Morris’ varsity bowlers topped 300 pins as it bounced back from a loss on Thursday with a 2,012-1,812 defeat of Ridgefield at Hazel Dell Lanes, Friday.

Mark Morris improved by nearly 300 pins over its loss to Columbia River as senior Brooklynn Dillinger personally improved by more than 60 pins. Dillinger bowled a team-best 345 series, bowling a 168 in game 1 and a 174 in Game 2. Sophomore Adyson Baxter bowled a 337 series and Alex Perkins finished with a 330.

The Monarchs won Game 1 780-689 against the Rapids, then took Game 2, 873-786. With a 178-point lead heading into the baker games, the Monarchs were able to hold their edge and secure the victory. The were outstanding in the first game, winning 193-183. The second baker game showed a slight drop, but the Monarchs still prevailed, winning 166-154.

Abby Dominguez bowled a 318 series with games of 164 and 154. Senior Mahalia Perkins wasn’t at the very top of her game, but still managed to top 320 pins, with a 323 series.

Maddie Smith bowled a 341 series to lead Ridgefield. She rolled a 191-pin game in the opener, then followed with a 150 in game 2. The best game of the day came from the Spudders’ Natalie Brownstein who bowled a 208 in her second game. It was a 97-pin improvement from her 111 score in Game 1.

Mark Morris was set to return to the lanes on Saturday at the Tower Classic tournament in Tacoma before gearing up for a rematch with R.A. Long on Tuesday at Triangle Bowl starting at 3:15 p.m.