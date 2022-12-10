 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
2A Prep Bowling

2A High School Bowling: Mark Morris leaves Ridgefield in the gutter

  • 0
Mark Morris bowling team 11.16.JPG stock

The Mark Morris bowling team stands in line during its second baker game on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Triangle Bowl.

 Anthony Dion

VANCOUVER — All five of Mark Morris’ varsity bowlers topped 300 pins as it bounced back from a loss on Thursday with a 2,012-1,812 defeat of Ridgefield at Hazel Dell Lanes, Friday.

Mark Morris improved by nearly 300 pins over its loss to Columbia River as senior Brooklynn Dillinger personally improved by more than 60 pins. Dillinger bowled a team-best 345 series, bowling a 168 in game 1 and a 174 in Game 2. Sophomore Adyson Baxter bowled a 337 series and Alex Perkins finished with a 330.

The Monarchs won Game 1 780-689 against the Rapids, then took Game 2, 873-786. With a 178-point lead heading into the baker games, the Monarchs were able to hold their edge and secure the victory. The were outstanding in the first game, winning 193-183. The second baker game showed a slight drop, but the Monarchs still prevailed, winning 166-154.

Abby Dominguez bowled a 318 series with games of 164 and 154. Senior Mahalia Perkins wasn’t at the very top of her game, but still managed to top 320 pins, with a 323 series.

People are also reading…

Maddie Smith bowled a 341 series to lead Ridgefield. She rolled a 191-pin game in the opener, then followed with a 150 in game 2. The best game of the day came from the Spudders’ Natalie Brownstein who bowled a 208 in her second game. It was a 97-pin improvement from her 111 score in Game 1.

Mark Morris was set to return to the lanes on Saturday at the Tower Classic tournament in Tacoma before gearing up for a rematch with R.A. Long on Tuesday at Triangle Bowl starting at 3:15 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Bowling Scores

Local Bowling Scores

Local league scores from Triangle Bowl including a perfect 300 game from Kelso's Emily Strehle.

3A High School Bowling: Kelso scorched by Skyview

3A High School Bowling: Kelso scorched by Skyview

Kelso dropped its varsity bowling match to Skyview on Monday by a score of 2,078-1,448. The Hilanders were led by Emily Strehle with a series score of 426. Skyview was paced by Kennedy Brents' 409 series.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News