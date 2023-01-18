2A High School Bowling: Mark Morris finds the gutter in regular season finale at Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — In the team’s final regular season match before the 2A District IV Tournament, Mark Morris lost to Fort Vancouver 2,000-1,853 at Hazel Dell Lanes, Tuesday.

Senior Mahalia Perkins led the Monarchs with a 338 series. She bowled games of 168 and 170 in her final regular season match with Mark Morris. Fellow senior Brooklynn Dillinger rolled a 307 series that included a score of 159 in Game 2, and sophomore Adyson Baxter bowled a 319 series for the Monarchs. Baxter bowled a team-best 193 in Game 1 which the Monarchs lost 885-840 to the Trappers.

Lia Harris led Fort Vancouver which had all five of its bowlers top 300 in the win. Harris rolled a 191 in Game 2 en route to a 376 series. Annabelle Wiley followed close behind with a 355 series and Erin Narvasa anchored for the Trappers with a 353 series.

Fort Vancouver took Game 2 as well by a score of 821-729 as the Monarchs fell off their pace. The teams split the two baker games with the Monarchs winning Game 1 167-149 before losing the second, 145-117.

“My girls fought hard and adjusted throughout the match continuously trying to find their line,” MM coach Shawna Petersen said. “Unfortunately, they were not able to pull out the win. Fort is a great team and they battled for their win today.”

Abby Dominguez rolled a 306 series with a 161 in Game 1 for Mark Morris and Alex Perkins bowled a 299 series led by a 170 effort in Game 1.

The 2A District IV Tournament will begin Jan. 27.