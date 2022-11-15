2A High School Bowling: Mark Morris falls to Fort Vancouver

A day after a defeat at the hands of Columbia River, the Mark Morris girls returned to the lanes Tuesday to bowl against Fort Vancouver at Triangle Bowl.

But a different day did not deliver different results as Mark Morris suffered its second loss in as many days, falling to the Trappers 1,891-1,761.

Mahalia Perkins bowled a team-high 367 to lead the Monarchs. She scored 193 in the first game and followed it with a score of 174 in game two. Brooklyn Dillinger bowled games of 161 and 183 for a 344 combined score and Adyson Baxter bowled games of 130 and 133.

Fort Vancouver was led by Erin Narvasa and Annabelle Wiley. Narvasa bowled games of 175 and 185 for a combined score of 360, while Wiley posted scores of 147 and 175. Her combined tally was 322.

The Trappers took the first game by a score of 747-740 and 171-140 in the first baker round. Game two was almost as close, with the Trappers winning 784-740. The baker score for the second game was 189-141 in favor of Fort Vancouver.

Mark Morris was set to take on R.A. Long at Triangle Bowl on Wednesday.