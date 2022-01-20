2A Girls Bowling: Rodman leads R.A. Long past Hudson's Bay

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long girls bowling team eked out a close win at Hazel Dell Lanes over Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday by a score of 2,093-1,723

“Another really rounded performance by the team tonight,” RAL coach Shane Berridge said.

Ava Rodman posted the best individual score of the season for the Lumberjills with a two-game tally of 453, after posting a 256 in the second game of the afternoon.

“I've been so impressed with her growth this year,” Berridge said. “It's wild that she's made this much improvement in her game in only two and a half months of working with us. I'm very excited that she is only a sophomore, she is only going to get better and better.”

Behind Rodman, Katie Lender-Aberle finished at 378 for RAL. Jade Walters rolled the best first game for the Jills at 203 and finished on 354. Natalie Bargen came in at 311, and Lily Mattison finished the team card at 259.

The Lumberjills went on to win both Baker Games, the first 145-128 and the second 193-151.

R.A. Long was set to return to Triangle Bowl on Thursday to face Mark Morris, before ending its regular season at Triangle on Friday against Kelso.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0