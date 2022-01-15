2A Girls Bowling: R.A. Long trio leads Jills past Mark Morris

All season long it’s been the same names leading the R.A. Long bowling team. Time and time again, Ava Rodman, Katie Lender-Aberle and Jade Walters have posted high scores to boost the Lumberjills past the competition.

Spoiler Alert: Friday night was no different as RAL took down rival Mark Morris 1,925-1,651 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League match at Triangle Bowl.

“I feel like a broken record applauding Katie, Jade and Ava again but they just continue to be our metronome, just ticking away, hanging consistent scores on teams every single match,” RAL coach Shane Berridge said.

The RAL trio posted the top three scores of all bowlers on Friday. Rodman led all bowlers with a 369 series score and posted the top single-game score with a 193 in her first game. Lender-Aberle was next with a 356 after posting a score of 178 in both games. Walters was right there with them with a 346, topping out with a 175 in game one.

Lily Mattison rolled a 282 series score and Natalie Bargen finished with a 232 to round out RAL’s scoring.

Brooklyn Dillinger posted the best score for the Monarchs at 324, with her best score coming in her first game at 181. Mahalia Perkins was next for MM with a 320 and had the Monarchs’ highest single game score at 186. Damarys Flores also broke the 300-mark with a cumulative score of 308.

Elise Aguirre and Alex Perkins finished things up for MM with a 263 and a 173, respectively.

The Jills built a 100-point lead after the first game, and upped it to 200 after game two heading into the Baker games. From there, RAL finished off MM by taking them down 154-137 in game one and 180-126 in the second bonus game.

The win finishes off a perfect week for the Jills where they won all three of their matches.

“You don't get many 3-0 weeks, so being able to close it out against our rival and win the season series with them is always satisfying for the girls,” Berridge said. “As a coach, I really take pride in their ability to show up in big matches like today.”

After taking the season series with MM, RAL will shift it’s focus to bringing home a league title.

“They're all really excited about potentially being able to close the season out with a couple more wins and get a piece of the regular season league title, as well as Districts in a couple weeks and the State tournament beyond that.” Berridge said.

R.A. Long retakes the lanes on the road against Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday.

Mark Morris will also be on the road, taking on Fort Vancouver on Tuesday.

