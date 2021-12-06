2A Girls bowling: R.A. Long knocks down Ridgefield

R.A. Long out-rolled Ridgefield 1832-1790 on Friday in a 2A Greater St. Helens League bowling match at Triangle Bowl in Longview.

Katie Lender-Aberle knocked down the most pins for the Lumberjills with 360 across two games. Lender-Aberle posted the second-highest score of all bowlers with a 188 in her first game and followed it up with a 172.

Ava Rodman rolled a 301 over her two games and Lillie Glenn scored 296 while Natalie Bargen was right behind her at 295. Jade Walters rolled a 296 for the Jills.

RAL had an 86-pin lead entering the combined baker’s games. The Spudders narrowed that lead to just 36 after besting the Jills 196-146 in the first game, but the Jillls bounced back to take Ridgefield down 158-152 in the second game.

R.A. Long will face off with Columbia River on Tuesday at Hazel Dell Bowling Lanes.

