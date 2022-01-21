2A Girls Bowling: R.A. Long knocks down Hilanders, wins outright league title

The R.A. Long girls bowling team might’ve had their minds in another lane on Friday, but they still managed to take down Kelso 1,951-1,755.

The Lumberjills, who had already earned a share of the 2A Greater St. Helens League entering the match, were distracted by the implications of another league game.

“I think the girls were a little more concerned with what was happening in the Fort (Vancouver) and (Columbia) River match than they were our match the start of the afternoon,” RAL coach Shane Berridge said. “Kelso came out and put a good game together and we had to turn on the jets game to pull away.”

Luckily for the Jills, they not only picked up the win over the Hilanders, but Columbia River knocked off Fort Vancouver to give the Jills the outright 2A GSHL regular season title.

Four of RAL’s bowlers managed post scores upwards of 300 in Friday’s local showdown. Ava Rodman led the Lumberjills and the rest of the pack with a series score of 372, peaking in her first game with a 202. Katie Lender-Aberle was just behind Rodman with a 368 and topped out with a 188 in game two. Jade Walters posted a 331, Lillie Glenn had a 319 and Natalie Bargen finished off the RAL scoring with a 242.

“Lillie Glenn stepped up today and had one of her better sets on senior night,” Berridge said. “Ava and Katie bowled well also.”

The Jills led after both individual games as they entered the Baker games, where they dropped the first one 163-152 before finishing off the Hilanders with a 166-132 win in game two.

Emily Strehle led the Hilanders in scoring with a 353 and posted Kelso’s best single-game score with a 178 in game one. Lindsay Walker was next with a 315 and posted a 165 in game one. Cassey Wray finished with a 280, Lydda Aguilar was just behind her with a 277 and Kai Patton posted a 235 for Kelso.

R.A. Long’s regular season is over as it awaits the 2A GSHL District Tournament. Kelso still has a couple games left on the schedule as they hit the road to face Union on Monday.

