2A Girls Bowling: R.A. Long gets revenge on Fort Vancouver

R.A. Long out-rolled Fort Vancouver on Thursday to pick up a 2,140-1,995 and avenge a loss earlier this season against the Trappers.

“The girls were really excited about exercising some demons they felt like they had against Fort Vancouver,” RAL coach Shane Berridge said. “They really felt like we could have beaten them last time out, but lost a really close one.”

Katie Lender-Aberle led the Lumberjills with a series score of 404 across her two games to lead all bowlers as the only one to break 400 on the night.

Ava Rodman was close behind with a 394 and tied for the highest single game score with a 213 in her second game.

Natalie Bergen rolled a 344 and peaked with a 190 in her second game and improved by 100 pins from the previous match with the Trappers. Jade Walters posted a 332 and finished with a 182 in her first game. Destiny Ramirez rounded out the scoring for RAL with a 263.

RAL led 1,737-1,673 before the Baker's games and erased any doubt with a combined 235 to down the Trappers.

Rose Ugbinada led the Trappers with a 385.

Lily Mattison stood out from the field at the JV level with a 390. It was the third best score of the match and bested all of Fort Vancouver’s varsity bowlers.

R.A. Long will be on the road against Ridgefield on Tuesday.

