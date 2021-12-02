 Skip to main content
2A Girls Bowling

2A Girls Bowling: Monarchs roll to win

Behind the pins

Bowling pins sit lined up and ready for bowlers at Triangle Bowl in September, 2020.

 McKenna Morin

Four Mark Morris Bowlers finished above 300 in individual play Thursday, leading the Monarchs to an 1,898-1,631 win over Hudson’s Bay at Triangle Bowl.

Brooklynn Dillinger led MM with a total score of 361, rolling a 173 in the first game and raising to 188 in the second. Jordyn Lambert had the Monarchs’ lowest first-game score at 123, but bounced back with the best round by any bowler in the second, scoring 199 to finish second overall at 322.

Elise Aguirre carded a 310 and Mahalia Perkins came in at 304, still ahead of the Eagles’ top finisher. Natalia Breeden finished at 290 to round out the Monarchs’ individual scores, placing higher than all but two Bay bowlers.

The Eagles squeaked out a 138-137 win in the first Baker game, but the Monarchs came back to win the second 174-144.

Mark Morris will get nearly a week off, then resume play with another matchup against Hudson’s Bay — this one coming Dec. 8 at Hazel Dell Lanes.

