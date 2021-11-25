2A Girls Bowling: Lumberjills roll well, but not quite well enough to beat Fort

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long girls bowling team couldn’t overcome Fort Vancouver on Tuesday, losing 2,023-1,937 despite putting up its second-highest score of the young season.

“Tough match against Fort,” RAL coach Shane Berridge said. “They're very strong but we think we can compete with any team in the league this year.”

Katie Lender-Aberle had the highest total score of any bowler after topping the leaderboard in each individual game, rolling a 201 in the first game and a 212 in the second finish at 413.

Jade Walters added a 352 for the Lumberjills, Ava Rodman finished at 310, Lillie Glenn totaled a 283, and Natalie Bargen ended at 266.

All five of the Trappers finished above 300 to pull away from the Lumberjills bit by bit.

R.A. Long won the first Baker Game 171-129, but dropped the second 175-142.

