2A Girls Bowling: Lender-Aberle leads Lumberjills over Monarchs, RAL grabs share of league title

The R.A. Long girls bowling team got the best of their cross town rivals Thursday by a score of 2076-1886 at Triangle Bowl. The win guarantees the Lumberjills at least a share of the league title.

“It was really great to see the girls finish the league run off with a win over a rival,” R.A. Long coach Shane Berridge.

Last season the Jills finished with a record of 3-7. The win over the Monarchs gave RAL a final regular season mark of 13-3 in 2021-22.

Katie Lender-Aberle led the Lumberjills with a card of 398 that included a game-high score of 224 in her first series. Natalie Bargen backed up her fellow lady of the rolling rocks with a score of 372 that included a round of 188 in game two.

“Senior Natalie Bargen really stepped up. A month ago, she spent time on JV for a poor run of scores and tonight she had the second highest set on pair,” Berridge said. “Just a real improvement in mindset and performance.”

R.A. Long’s Ava Rodman rolled a round of 209 in her first game before reaching 349 on the day. Jade Walters posted a cumulative score of 341 and Lily Mattison ended on 258.

The Jills won the first Baker Game 181-164 to put the game out of reach before Mark Morris took the second bonus round 188-177.

“The girls were thrilled to be able to cap off at least a share of the league title with the win today,” Berridge noted. “They're all rooting for River to beat Fort tomorrow to see if we'll sit alone or have to split the distinction with the Trappers."

Mahalia Perkins led Mark Morris with a score of 331 that was buoyed by a team-high score of 194 in her first game. Natalia Breeden backed up Perkins with a score of 328 while Brooklyn Dillinger’s final card read 325. Damarys Flores and Elise Aguirre finished on 289 and 261, respectively.

“Mark Morris has made some really good improvement over the year as well," Berridge added. "They've beaten their scores from the previous matchup in each of the Civil War matchups this year."

