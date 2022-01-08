2A Girls Bowling: Aguirre leads Mark Morris rollers to win over Ridgefield

Mark Morris picked up a 2A Greater St. Helens League win over Ridgefield on Friday by just 76 pins as the Monarchs finished off the Spudders 1,679-1,603 at Triangle Bowl.

Elise Aguirre blew away the competition by rolling a series score of 420, besting the next closest bowler by nearly 100 total pins. Aguirre also rolled the best single-game score of the match with a 223 in her first game.

Natalia Breeden broke the 300 barrier for MM with a 303 highlighted by a 157 in her second game. Brooklynn Dillinger was next for the Monarchs with a 245, followed closely by Damarys Flores (242) and Adyson Baxter (236).

Ridgefield’s Lorena Jimenez tallied the second best score of the match with a 324 and was the only other bowler to hit the 200 mark.

Mark Morris took down Ridgefield 103-92 in the first Baker game and although they lost the second bonus game 134-130, they had already built enough of a lead to take home the win.

Mark Morris will hit the lanes again against Kelso on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0