2A Bowling: Trappers clip Monarchs’ pins

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris bowling team came up just short down south, falling to Fort Vancouver 1,488-1,334 on Tuesday

Damarys Flores led MM at the top of the card with an individual total of 261. Natalie Breeden rolled a score of 249. Brooklyn Dillinger finished at 221, Mahalia Perkins carded a 213, and Elise Aguirre rounded out the Monarchs’ scorecard at 192.

The Trappers won the first Baker Game 137-84, before the two sides tied the second, 121-121.

Mark Morris is scheduled to wrap up its regular season back at Triangle Bowl on Thursday against R.A. Long.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0