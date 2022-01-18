 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Bowling

2A Bowling: Trappers clip Monarchs’ pins

Triangle Bowl

The lanes at Triangle Bowl wait for the rocks to roll.

 Courtesy of Beau Little

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris bowling team came up just short down south, falling to Fort Vancouver 1,488-1,334 on Tuesday

Damarys Flores led MM at the top of the card with an individual total of 261. Natalie Breeden rolled a score of 249. Brooklyn Dillinger finished at 221, Mahalia Perkins carded a 213, and Elise Aguirre rounded out the Monarchs’ scorecard at 192.

The Trappers won the first Baker Game 137-84, before the two sides tied the second, 121-121.

Mark Morris is scheduled to wrap up its regular season back at Triangle Bowl on Thursday against R.A. Long.

