2A Bowling: Rapids roll through Monarchs

The Mark Morris girls bowling team lost to Columbia River at Triangle Bowl on Thursday, falling 2,135-1,798.

Elise Aguirre rolled a 342 to pace the Monarchs, while Mahalia Perkins came in at 324. Natalia Breeden finished at 258 and Damarys Flores ended on 246. Alex Perkins rolled a 106 in the first game, before being subbed out for Brooklynn Dillinger, who carded a 158 in the second.

On the other side of the lanes, River had three separate single games over 200.

The Rapids won the first Baker game 167-163, while the Monarchs came back to salvage the second 201-157, but it wasn’t enough to close the final gap.

Mark Morris was set to close the penultimate week of its regular season against R.A. Long on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.