2A Bowling

2A Bowling: Rapids roll through Monarchs

Triangle Bowl

The lanes at Triangle Bowl wait for the rocks to roll.

 Courtesy of Beau Little

The Mark Morris girls bowling team lost to Columbia River at Triangle Bowl on Thursday, falling 2,135-1,798.

Elise Aguirre rolled a 342 to pace the Monarchs, while Mahalia Perkins came in at 324. Natalia Breeden finished at 258 and Damarys Flores ended on 246. Alex Perkins rolled a 106 in the first game, before being subbed out for Brooklynn Dillinger, who carded a 158 in the second.

On the other side of the lanes, River had three separate single games over 200.

The Rapids won the first Baker game 167-163, while the Monarchs came back to salvage the second 201-157, but it wasn’t enough to close the final gap.

Mark Morris was set to close the penultimate week of its regular season against R.A. Long on Friday.

