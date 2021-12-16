 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2A Bowling

2A Bowling: Rapids beat Lumberjills in high-scoring match

  • 0
Behind the pins

Bowling pins sit lined up and ready for bowlers at Triangle Bowl in September, 2020.

 McKenna Morin

The R.A. Long bowling team put together its third-best score of the season, but that wasn’t quite enough to overcome Columbia River in a 2,066-1,954 loss on Thursday.

“It's tough to lose before a break but the girls threw the ball really well,” RAL coach Shane Berridge said. “River was just better today.”

Katie Lender-Aberle had the best outing of any individual bowler, rolling a 184 in the first game and a match-best 223 in the second to score 407 for the series. Ava Rodman put up a 370, and Jade Walters made it three Lumberjills to crack 300 with a score of 330.

Natalie Bargen came in at 281, and Lillie Glenn scored a 252.

The Lumberjills drew closer with a 171-138 win in the first Baker game, but lost the second 197-143.

R.A. Long will be off the rest of December, then return to Triangle Bowl on Jan. 4 to meet up with Mark Morris.

“We feel really confident moving forward with back to back 1900s and a Civil War win in our pocket this week,” Berridge said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time record for 3-pointers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News