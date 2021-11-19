2A Bowling: R.A. Long out-bowls Bay

The R.A. Long girls bowling team wrapped up its week with a win at Triangle bowl, beating Hudson’s Bay 1,964-1,714.

Katie Lender-Aberle led the Lumberjills with a total score of 372, and was the only RAL bowler to eclipse 200 in a game with her 203 in the second.

Jade Walters came in behind her at 356, Ava Rodman put up a score of 340, Natalie Bargen rolled at 324, and Lillie Glenn finished just under the 300-mark at 294.

The Jills and Eagles split the Baker games with Bay coming out ahead across the two, but RAL’s advantage from the individual series was more than enough to overcome it.

R.A. Long will go back south to Hazel Dell Lanes to face Fort Vancouver next Tuesday.

