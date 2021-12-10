2A Bowling: R.A. Long comes up short versus Fort Vancouver

The Lumberjills fell 14 points shy of victory over Fort Vancouver, Thursday, settling for an 1876-1862 loss and a dose of inspiration for their impending rematch.

“Tough to be 0-2 against Fort and 6-0 against everyone else,” R.A. Long coach Shane Berridge said. “We get them once more and will have our targets set on them at Districts.”

Ava Rodman rolled the high score of the day for the Jills with a total of 369 in her set. Jade Walters backed up her teammate with a round of 348.

“Ava Rodman continues to throw the ball really well. Jade Walters has been consistent day in and day out with quality scores every game,” Berridge said. “It’s really exciting to have a sophomore and freshman making such impressive contributions to the varsity team.”

Fort’s Rose Ugbinada set the high water mark in the match with a 427 set, which included a game-high score of 226 in her second round.

As for R.A. Long, Katie Lender-Aberle rolled a 320 set and Lillie Glenn came in at 287 on the day.

“The team continues to improve, cutting down our 90 pin loss to them last month to only 14,” Berridge noted.

