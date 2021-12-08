 Skip to main content
2A Bowling

2A Bowling: MM overcomes Bay at Hazel Dell

Behind the pins

Bowling pins sit lined up and ready for bowlers at Triangle Bowl in September, 2020.

 McKenna Morin

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris bowling team finished just ahead of Hudson’s Bay in the individual rounds, and then pulled away in the Baker games to beat the Eagles 1,750-1,680 at Hazel Dell Lanes on Wednesday.

Brooklyn Dillinger finished at 350 to lead all bowlers. Brooklyn Dillinger put in the best round of the day with a score of 200 in her second game, and finished on 347.

Mahalia Perkins carded a 262, Damarys Flores came in a point behind her at 261, and Alex Perkins rounded out the team score with a 249. As a group, the Monarchs trailed the Eagles 727-702 after the first game, but outscored their hosts by 37 points in the second to overtake them.

Mark Morris won the first Baker game 135-113, and the second 146-110.

The Monarchs are scheduled to get the rest of 2021 off; they’ll begin 2022 at Triangle Bowl against R.A. Long.

