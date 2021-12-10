2A Bowling: Mark Morris splatters Spudders on the lanes

HAZEL DELL — The Monarchs were on their mark Friday with a 1950-1717 win over Ridgefield at Hazel Dell Lanes in a 2A bowling date.
Mahalia Perkins dropped the most pins for Mark Morris with a series score of 419, which included a game-high score of 233 in Game 1.
Ada Johnson paced the Potatoes’ pin punishers with a combined score of 326.
The Monarchs finished their regular frames with a 1629-1428 lead and only added on in the Baker games to hammer out their final advantage.
Brooklynn Dillinger turned in a combined score of 315 for Mark Morris and Damarys Flores was right behind her with a series total of 313. Elise Aguirre and Natalia Breeden helped MM to the win with scores of 303 and 278, respectively.