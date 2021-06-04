 Skip to main content
2A Bowling: Mark Morris falls short of Hudson’s Bay rollers
2A Bowling

Behind the pins

Bowling pins sit lined up and ready for bowlers at Triangle Bowl in September, 2020.

 McKenna Morin

Mark Morris fell 110 pins shy of Hudson’s Bay in an 1816-1706 loss to the Eagles, Thursday.

Mahalia Perkins led the Monarchs with a total score of 480. Perkins rolled her best score in Game 2 with a 180 after opening with a 167 in Game 1.

Jordyn Lambert rolled a 425 for the Monarchs and also played her best in Game 2 with a 165.

Elise Aguirre Also broke 400 with a 420 and started off with her best score in Game 1 with a 147. Natalia Breeden also rolled her best game in the opener with a 152 on her way to finishing with a 381 to round out the scoring for the Monarchs.

Hudson’s Bay’s Jackie Mott led the match with a 512 to lead all bowlers and rolled the best game of the match with a 180 in Game 3. Brandy Schmitt added a 484 for the Eagles, while Paige Evans rolled a 419.

Stef Vazquez and Heidi Schools combined for a score of 401 for the Eagles.

