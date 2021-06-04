2A Bowling: Mark Morris falls short of Hudson’s Bay rollers

Mark Morris fell 110 pins shy of Hudson’s Bay in an 1816-1706 loss to the Eagles, Thursday.
Mahalia Perkins led the Monarchs with a total score of 480. Perkins rolled her best score in Game 2 with a 180 after opening with a 167 in Game 1.
Jordyn Lambert rolled a 425 for the Monarchs and also played her best in Game 2 with a 165.
Elise Aguirre Also broke 400 with a 420 and started off with her best score in Game 1 with a 147. Natalia Breeden also rolled her best game in the opener with a 152 on her way to finishing with a 381 to round out the scoring for the Monarchs.
Hudson’s Bay’s Jackie Mott led the match with a 512 to lead all bowlers and rolled the best game of the match with a 180 in Game 3. Brandy Schmitt added a 484 for the Eagles, while Paige Evans rolled a 419.
Stef Vazquez and Heidi Schools combined for a score of 401 for the Eagles.
Ryan Peerboom
