 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2A Bowling: Lumberjills take down Spudders
0 comments
editor's pick
2A Bowling

2A Bowling: Lumberjills take down Spudders

{{featured_button_text}}
Behind the pins

Bowling pins sit lined up and ready for bowlers at Triangle Bowl in September, 2020.

 McKenna Morin

The R.A. Long bowling team bounce back to winning ways, breaking a three-game skid with a 1753-1529 win over Ridgefield on Friday.

Precious Sprague led the Lumberjills with a 478 across the three games, punctuated by a 168 in Game 2, the best score of the day for R.A. Long. Kaydence Smith finished behind her at 458, beating out a steady pace and putting all three of her scores within an 18-pin window. Natalie Bargen came in at 426, and Charlene Smith made a return to the varsity lineup and rolled a 391.

Next up for the Lumberjills will be the 2A Greater St. Helens League championship, held Wednesday at Triangle Bowl.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News