2A Bowling: Lumberjills take down Spudders

Precious Sprague led the Lumberjills with a 478 across the three games, punctuated by a 168 in Game 2, the best score of the day for R.A. Long. Kaydence Smith finished behind her at 458, beating out a steady pace and putting all three of her scores within an 18-pin window. Natalie Bargen came in at 426, and Charlene Smith made a return to the varsity lineup and rolled a 391.