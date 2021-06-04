2A Bowling: Lumberjills take down Spudders

The R.A. Long bowling team bounce back to winning ways, breaking a three-game skid with a 1753-1529 win over Ridgefield on Friday.
Precious Sprague led the Lumberjills with a 478 across the three games, punctuated by a 168 in Game 2, the best score of the day for R.A. Long. Kaydence Smith finished behind her at 458, beating out a steady pace and putting all three of her scores within an 18-pin window. Natalie Bargen came in at 426, and Charlene Smith made a return to the varsity lineup and rolled a 391.
Next up for the Lumberjills will be the 2A Greater St. Helens League championship, held Wednesday at Triangle Bowl.
Josh Kirshenbaum
Sports Reporter
