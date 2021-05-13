2A Bowling: Lumberjills' rollers edged by Eagles

VANCOUVER — It was closer than its first action of the season, but R.A. Long couldn’t quite get the win on the road against Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday, falling by 56 pins 1779-1723.

Katie Lender-Aberle led the Lumberjills with a total score of 501, rolling 158 in her first two games before improving to 185 in Game 3 for RAL’s best round of the day.

Precious Sprague came in behind Lender-Aberle at 458, with a high score of 177 in her second game. Kaydence Smith rolled a 427, and Natalie Bargen finished at 337 to cap off R.A. Long’s team score.

Bay’s Paige Evans led all bowlers at the lanes with a three-game score of 508l her 187 in Game 1 was the best for anyone on the day. Liz Tatum rolled a 445 for the Eagles, Jackie Mott finished at 429, and Liam Tatum came in at 397.

R.A. Long was scheduled to return to Longview to face off against Mark Morris at Triangle Bowl on Thursday.

